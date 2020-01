JOHN HINDERAKER: “In today’s academia, God help you if you are Asian. Your school’s administration certainly won’t.”

Plus: “I am old enough to remember when people thought George Wallace’s ‘Segregation forever!’ was a retrograde slogan that would soon be relegated to the dustbin of history. Little did we know that more than 50 years later, the Democratic Party and the liberal educational establishment would embrace racial segregation as an ideal.”