January 28, 2020

TOP SANDERS SURROGATE APPEARS TO PARROT 9/11 CONSPIRACY THEORY:

Phillip Agnew, a self-described “militant” who has made multiple appearances on the campaign trail for Sanders since joining the campaign in July, tweeted on the eve of the ninth anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that America remembers the day “she turned on herself, dismantled her constitution, and killed her own citizens in the name of money.”