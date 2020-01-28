January 28, 2020

THEY MUST READ INSTAPUNDIT OR SOMETHING: White House Tells Airlines It May Suspend All China-US Flights Amid Coronavirus Outbreak. But it sounds like we’re halfway there:

The Trump administration is looking at a variety of measures to contain the fast-spreading virus that has infected roughly 4,700 people across the globe, U.S. health officials told reporters on a conference call Tuesday. White House officials called executives at major U.S. carriers on Tuesday, telling them that a temporary ban on China flights is on the table, according to people familiar with those conversations.

United Airlines, which has the most service of the U.S. airlines to Hong Kong and mainland China with about a dozen daily flights, on Tuesday announced it would cancel dozens of flights next month to Hong Kong and mainland China as the outbreak worsens. The Chicago-based airline said it has experienced a significant decline in demand for travel to China. United and its rivals Delta and American are waiving cancellation and change fees for travelers booked to China.