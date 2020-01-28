January 28, 2020

SUPER GAFFE-O-MATIC ’76: Biden Prods Man in Tense Confrontation at Campaign Event: ‘Go Vote For Someone Else.’

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly prodded a man in the chest before telling him to “go vote for someone else,” during a campaign event in Iowa this week, after the man asked about Biden’s stance on gas pipelines.

“I’m gonna support you if you win the nomination because we’ve got to get rid of Trump, but what are we going to do about climate change?” asked the man. “Now, you say you’re against pipelines, but then you want to replace these gas lines, and that’s not gonna work. We’ve got to stop building and replacing pipelines.”

Biden responded by moving in close to the man and prodding his chest, before telling him to “go vote for someone else.”