January 28, 2020

TRUMP ANNOUNCES Middle East Peace Plan. “The plan, announced midday on Tuesday, calls for a two-state solution in which Israel would also freeze settlement construction for a period of four years. Dubbed by Trump as the ‘deal of the century,’ the plan sets a number of benchmarks for Palestinians to reach in order to achieve statehood. The benchmarks include fighting terrorism, increasing free speech, and other reforms , according to Fox News.” All the Palestinians have to do is be civilized. But can they do that?