January 28, 2020

THE DESOLATION OF THE TRUMP-HATERS: Is this smugness? It feels to me more like desolation and — triggered by one very silly image — loss of composure. Plus, from the comments: “How awful campaign consultants are, and how desperately they need their money and need to be in the game or they will try to tear someone down.”

