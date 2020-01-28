January 28, 2020

I SAY IT’S TIME TO STOP THIS COLLISION BETWEEN A DUMPSTER FIRE AND A CLOWN CAR: Democrats ‘Kavanaughing’ Impeachment Trial As Predicted – John Bolton Leak Came as House Case Was Collapsing.

Even if Trump did everything the dems allege? Not a crime, much less a high crime. Under this standard every president of the US would be impeached. To quote Frozen “Let it go.” Or in this case, tell Schiffty to pack his bag of tricks and go find something more entertaining or productive to do, like swallowing goldfish or learning to apply his makeup so he doesn’t look like Pee-Wee Herman.