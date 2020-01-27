January 27, 2020

INCEST IS BEST: NSC aide handling book approvals (like Bolton’s) is twin brother of Lt. Col. Vindman. “Yevgeny Vindman is the identical twin brother of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, one of Democrats’ main witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. Alexander Vindman testified that he told his brother about Mr. Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Mr. Trump is accused of pressuring his counterpart for a Biden investigation.”

Weird how Deep Staters’ family members — spouses, brothers, kids — keep showing up in this operation. But does this make the setup theory more likely? I think it might.