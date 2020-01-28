January 28, 2020
GOOD: A Cheap Medication Could Help The Social Symptoms in Children With Autism. “The drug, bumetanide, is widely used to treat high blood pressure and swelling, and it costs no more than £10 (US$13) for a month’s supply of pills.”
GOOD: A Cheap Medication Could Help The Social Symptoms in Children With Autism. “The drug, bumetanide, is widely used to treat high blood pressure and swelling, and it costs no more than £10 (US$13) for a month’s supply of pills.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.