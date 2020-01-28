«
»

January 28, 2020

HE WAS RIGHT: Bill Gates in 2018: The world needs to prepare for pandemics just like war. Bill Frist and I were saying this over a decade ago, calling for heavy research into much-faster vaccine development technologies.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:00 pm
