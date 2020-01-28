January 28, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Bolton’s Book Leak Will Be the Latest ‘BOMBSHELL!’ Dud for the Dems. “Team Schiff needs a Hail Mary. They limped the articles of impeachment over to the Senate with an incomplete case and Trump’s defense team is quite good, despite what you may read in the mainstream media. The Bolton leak keeps the Democrats’ hope of helping Mitt Romney fulfill his turncoat destiny and insisting upon calling new witnesses to keep this charade on life support for just a little bit longer.”