January 27, 2020

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Don’t Oppress My People With Your Norms Of Punctuality. “From Tulane University, the very heart of White Devil Babylon, student Shahamat Uddin — pronouns ‘he, him, his’ — howls in protest: ‘Punctuality centers whiteness. It is far easier for white men to get to work on time than Black people who are having to change their hair to fit the workplace’s professionalism standards’…Tulane University. Where tuition is a mere $60,000 a year.”

Read the whole thing, which is yet another reminder that the mainstream institutional left is a mirror image of the alt-right.