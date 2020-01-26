«

January 26, 2020

I SWEAR TOM NICHOLS CAN STEP ON A RAKE FASTER THAN ANYBODY:

Presidents have been back-channeling and working around the foreign affairs bureaucracy forever, because the foreign affairs bureaucracy has consistently sucked.

