January 26, 2020

I HOPE WE’RE NOT TOO MESSIANIC, OR A TRIFLE TOO SATANIC: After Trump’s spiritual adviser calls for ‘all satanic pregnancies to miscarry,’ she says it was a metaphor.

This Washington Post article is being reposted by the San Francisco Chronicle, which has religious issues of its own, urging parents in 2008 to throw “less is more birthday parties,” and quoting the founder of an organization called “Washington state’s Progressive Kid,” who declared that “There is nothing more bacchanalian than a kid’s birthday party.”

Perhaps that’s why they have so few of them there: “San Francisco has the lowest share of children of any of the largest 100 cities in the U.S.,” the Atlantic noted last year.