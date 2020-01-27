January 27, 2020

HE’S NOT WRONG: GWU Law Prof. John Banzhaf: Godless Liberal Law Professors Are Training Future Lawyers.

Related: NWU Law Prof. James Lindgren: The Religious Beliefs, Practices, And Experiences Of Law Professors. “Law professors today are far less likely to believe in God than the general population, even compared to that segment of the population with graduate and professional degrees. Indeed, even compared to other professors, law professors are much less religious…. Further, after several decades of diversity hiring, every large ethnic and gender group in law teaching has reached or exceeded parity with its percentages in the English-speaking full-time working population—or is getting fairly close to parity. Just about the only large demographic groups still grossly underrepresented in law teaching are Christians and Republicans.”

So the professoriate is unrepresentative. Obviously, affirmative action is needed to address this imbalance.