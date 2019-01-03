«
»

January 26, 2020

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST:

● Shot: Cut Back on Email If You Want to Fight Global Warming.

Bloomberg News, yesterday.

● Chaser: Did you know that your hand lotions, cosmetics and detergents could be creating as much air pollution as your car?

The Hill, Monday.

● Hangover: Campaign crunch time forces progressives to eye private jets.

—The AP, yesterday.

● The D.T.s: Environmentalists make good movie villains because they want to make your real life worse.

—Sonny Bunch, the Washington Post, January 3rd, 2019.

(Classical reference in headline.)

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:44 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.