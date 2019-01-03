January 26, 2020

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST:

● Shot: Cut Back on Email If You Want to Fight Global Warming.

—Bloomberg News, yesterday.

● Chaser: Did you know that your hand lotions, cosmetics and detergents could be creating as much air pollution as your car?

—The Hill, Monday.

● Hangover: Campaign crunch time forces progressives to eye private jets.

—The AP, yesterday.

● The D.T.s: Environmentalists make good movie villains because they want to make your real life worse.

—Sonny Bunch, the Washington Post, January 3rd, 2019.

(Classical reference in headline.)