January 26, 2020

THE NEW REPUBLIC CATCHES ON TO SOMETHING THAT INSTAPUNDIT READERS HAVE KNOWN FOR A WHILE: Educated Fools: Why Democratic Party Leaders Still Misunderstand The Politics Of Social Class.

How many of us in the party’s new postgraduate leadership caste have even a single friendship, a real one, of two equals, with any man or woman who is just a high school graduate? It’s hard to imagine any Democrat in either House or Senate who did not go beyond a high school diploma. (And no, I am not talking about Harvard dropouts Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.) Still, it’s unthinkable that the college-educated base of the party would trust a high school graduate without a four-year degree to run for or hold a serious office. We don’t trust them, and would never vote for one of them. Why should they trust or vote for one of us?

It’s even worse than that, though, because feeling superior to the deplorables is the cement that holds together the Democratic Party’s Inner Party. Oh, they have working class blacks and hispanics, but they’re not driving the train.