IN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL COVERAGE, LIBERAL MEDIA HEAP PRAISE ON SCHIFF AND DEMOCRATS PROSECUTING TRUMP. Exit quote: “Self-described ‘conservative’ Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin was hanging on Schiff’s every word. ‘Thank God I was alive to hear Adam Schiff speak these past few days,’ she tweeted.”

Earlier: MSNBC: Schiff Is Atticus Finch, Billy Joel, Prince, and Springsteen!