TRUMP DOESN’T SEEM DEPRESSED BY THE IMPEACHMENT DRAMA:

Trump was in the motorcade. Look, he said, firemen ahead. And they’re saluting me? Why, I should be saluting them. Stop the car, I’m getting out. But security, sir? Screw that, I’m getting out and shaking some hands.pic.twitter.com/zWJgYoqC5t

— First Words (@unscriptedmike) January 25, 2020