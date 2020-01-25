January 25, 2020

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Critics Go Ga Ga Over Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana.’

Yes, we haven’t seen celebrities do the very same thing (and call the Commander in Chief ‘Hitler’) for the past three-odd years. The critic then wonders what took Tay Tay so long to agree with Liberal America?

How could an educated, privileged woman living in America in the 21st century be this slow on the uptake? It’s a fair point. But I’d argue many men before have had their awakening much later in life, and were applauded for doing so. One hopes it’s never too late to come to the light side.

Light versus dark. It’s as if only one side of the ideological divide is worth considering, and thank heavens Swift chose wisely.