January 25, 2020

REASON TV: Population Control Isn’t the Answer to Climate Change. Capitalism Is. Discredited 18th-century economist Thomas Malthus still haunts the environmental debate (Video).

Of course, as Glenn quipped earlier this month, “People Don’t Know It, But Paul Ehrlich’s Work Was Actually A Long-Range Psywar Attack Designed To Block Chinese Dominance In The 21st Century: China’s Birthrate Hits Historic Low, in Looming Crisis for Beijing. ‘It’s a society where nobody wants to get married and people can’t afford to have children.’”

