THIS IS MORE LIKE THE 21st CENTURY I WAS PROMISED: The new Space Force logo sure looks like the Starfleet logo (And the old Air Force Space Command logo).

Exit question: “What if….Star Trek is real and Trump invented Starfleet? And that someone was sent from the future to create it today?”

