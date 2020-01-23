January 23, 2020

WHAT THE LEFT WANTS FOR AMERICA: University of Minnesota student jailed in China over tweets. “A University of Minnesota student has been arrested in China and sentenced to six months in prison for tweets he posted while in the United States, according to a Chinese court document viewed by Axios. Some of the tweets contained images deemed to be unflattering portrayals of a ‘national leader.’ Why it matters: The case represents a dramatic escalation of the Chinese government’s attempts to shut down free speech abroad, and a global expansion of a Chinese police campaign a year ago to track down Twitter users in China who posted content critical of the Chinese government.”

This is where all the special “hate speech” rules lead. And that’s not an accident.