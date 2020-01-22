January 22, 2020
“Why, why, why, why, why, why, why! You’re getting nervous, man. Calm down! It’s OK!” he shouted, placing his palms on [CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe’s] chest as he then tried to explain.
“He apologized for saying that I was corrupt,” a calmer Biden said.
“He didn’t mention anything about whether or not I was telling the truth about Social Security,” he added, as O’Keefe smiled nervously.
Biden then gave the reporter a gentle left-hand fist bump before turning and continuing on his way.
That’s Biden’s way of saying “Keep it up, and it’s closet time for you, my Democratic Party operative with a byline.”