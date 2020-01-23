January 23, 2020

SELLERS’ MARKET: Supply of homes for sale hits record low, and prices suddenly jump.

Sales of existing homes rose a steeper-than-expected 3.5% in December compared with January, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Demand is surging because mortgage rates are about a full percentage point lower than they were a year ago, and the largest generation, millennials, are aging into their homebuying years.

That demand has pushed the supply of homes for sale down 8.5% annually to the lowest level since the Realtors began tracking inventory in 1982.

At the current sales pace, the total supply would sell out in just three months. A six months’ supply is considered a balanced market.