January 23, 2020

YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK: Guess How Much San Antonio Has Spent To Keep Chick-Fil-A Out Of The Airport? “$315K in legal fees alone and there are still several investigations ongoing with other invoices yet to be received.”

