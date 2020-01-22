January 22, 2020

NAZIS, NAZIS EVERYWHERE: As Stars & Stripes reported in 2018: Writer resigns from New Yorker magazine after Twitter flap over Marine vet’s tattoo.

Talia Lavin, whose tweet about a veteran’s tattoo implied he was a Nazi, has apologized to him and resigned from her position as a fact-checker at the New Yorker magazine. But in another tweet, Thursday evening, Lavin also lashed out at the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, saying it unfairly targeted her in its own tweet about combat-wounded veteran Justin Gaertner. “This has been a wild and difficult week,” Lavin said in the tweet. “I owe ICE agent Justin Gaertner a sincere apology for spreading an rumor about his tattoo. However, I do not think it is acceptable for a federal agency to target a private citizen for a good faith, hastily rectified error.”

And the “good faith” continues!

Julio Rosas of Townhall tweets, “Oh look, another person who was *not* at the rally trying to tell everyone else that it wasn’t *really* peaceful. The article also does not mention or acknowledge the hundreds of minorities, who were armed as well, that were there in support of the rally.”

Or as Jim Treacher adds, “If you don’t get the violence you desperately wanted, just pretend you did.”

It’s quite a place the media has arrived in 2020, where the gun-grabbing, abortion-extremist governor with a history of wearing blackface while in his mid-20s in medical school is the good guy, and a racially diverse crowd of pro-Constitution Americans are the crypto-Nazis.