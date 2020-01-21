January 21, 2020

BAD NEWS FOR FACEBOOK: Supreme Court Won’t Block Facial Recognition Lawsuit. “The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a high-profile court battle over whether users can sue Facebook for using facial recognition technology on their photos without proper consent. The high court rejected Facebook’s bid to review the case, meaning the social media giant will likely have to face the multibillion-dollar class-action lawsuit over whether it violated an Illinois privacy law. The case, Facebook vs. Patel, hinges on a question over whether Facebook violated Illinois law when it implemented a photo-tagging feature that recognized users’ faces and suggested their names without obtaining adequate consent.”