January 21, 2020
LIKE “SWIFTBOATING,” A “CONSPIRACY THEORY” IS JUST A TRUTHFUL REPORT THAT DEMOCRATS ACTED BADLY: John Solomon: Joe Biden’s ‘conspiracy theory’ memo to U.S. media doesn’t match the facts.
It is irrefutable, and not a conspiracy theory, that Joe Biden bragged in this 2018 speech to a foreign policy group that he threatened in March 2016 to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Kiev if then-Ukraine’s president Petro Poroshenko didn’t immediately fire Shokin.
“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden told the 2018 audience in recounting what he told Poroshenko
“Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” Biden told the Council on Foreign Relations event.
But the purpose of the memo isn’t to convince reporters, it’s just to get them to fall in line with the Dem narrative.