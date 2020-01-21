January 21, 2020

LIKE “SWIFTBOATING,” A “CONSPIRACY THEORY” IS JUST A TRUTHFUL REPORT THAT DEMOCRATS ACTED BADLY: John Solomon: Joe Biden’s ‘conspiracy theory’ memo to U.S. media doesn’t match the facts.

It is irrefutable, and not a conspiracy theory, that Joe Biden bragged in this 2018 speech to a foreign policy group that he threatened in March 2016 to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Kiev if then-Ukraine’s president Petro Poroshenko didn’t immediately fire Shokin.

“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden told the 2018 audience in recounting what he told Poroshenko

“Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” Biden told the Council on Foreign Relations event.