January 21, 2020

MASCOTS OF THE ANOINTED: Swedish Child-Priestess Greta Thunberg Goes to Davos and Scolds Us All Some More.

This kid is in for a shock when she grows up. Because she’s going to grow up. The adults who stole her childhood will have died off, but the planet will still be here. How will she reconcile the resulting cognitive dissonance? Will she acknowledge the truth, or will she find more excuses to believe the lie? That’ll be up to her, once she’s no longer being exploited for political purposes.

Yes, Mascots of the Anointed have a rough go of it, once their freshness date expires.