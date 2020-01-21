January 21, 2020

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Not Manly Enough: Femmephobia’s Stinging Impact on the Transmasculine Community. “Hoskin’s most recent study on femme identity, published in the journal Sex Roles, describes femmephobia as a ‘regulatory power’ within the LGBTQ community.”

Well, lately the LGBT community wants to regulate everybody, it seems, so why should you be immune from their censoriousness?

Plus:

“She could never take me seriously with being trans. She was always, like, But you like to wear skirts and dresses.” Belderiver describes his gender expression as androgynous and femme. A typical outfit includes shredded jeans with a pair of fishnet stockings and a crop top. Belderiver’s hair is partially shaved. He wears black eyeliner and occasionally tops off the look with an electric-green lipstick. “I’ve accepted a long time ago that I won’t be the most masculine guy,” Belderiver said. “Growing up I felt very stifled. I felt like I didn’t have a personality of my own. It has meant a lot to me to branch out and define who I am as a person.” For Belderiver, the clothing he wears is about more than just gender expression. Dressing is an act of resistance against his overbearing parents.

I believe that.