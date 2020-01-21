January 21, 2020

GREAT MOMENTS IN GASLIGHTING: Hillary Clinton Pleads Ignorance About Harvey Weinstein Despite Multiple Warnings. ‘How could we have known?’ Clinton asked, despite multiple women saying they warned the campaign.

