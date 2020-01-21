January 21, 2020
THE DEMS’ LONG KNIVES ARE OUT FOR BERNIE (AGAIN): Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him.” Though to be fair, if she’d really wanted to hurt him, she would have endorsed him.
