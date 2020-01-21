«


January 21, 2020

THE DEMS’ LONG KNIVES ARE OUT FOR BERNIE (AGAIN): Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him.” Though to be fair, if she’d really wanted to hurt him, she would have endorsed him.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:01 am
