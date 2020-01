YEAH. ME TOO. AS A FIRST GENERATION FEMALE IMMIGRANT FROM A LATIN COUNTRY WITH A GRADUATE DEGREE IN THE LIBERAL ARTS AND A CREATIVE PROFESSION, I KNOW WHAT IT’S LIKE TO STEP OUT OF THE LEFTIST PLANTATION AND SAY “I WANT NO PART OF YOU.” ANY SIMILAR ODDBALL IS MY FRIEND (AN ASTONISHING NUMBER OF THEM REAL LIFE FRIENDS, TOO.): It’s time to confess: I am sometimes racist and homophilic.