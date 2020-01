A WOMAN’S VOICE REMINDS ME, TO SERVE AND NOT TO SPEAK: Suzanne Venker: A crucial alarm all modern men should heed. “That’s what modern feminism is: a push to disempower men to create a matriarchy. ‘Equality’ is just a ruse to get folks on board. And so many people fall for it, men included. After all, who could be against equality? It was a brilliant tactic.”