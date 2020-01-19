January 19, 2020

A SMALL MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY: Florida Teenager Who Allegedly Lied About Sexual Assault Will Face Charges. “The girl, whose name has not been released, faces two counts of ‘false reporting of a crime to police,’ WWSB reported. The first count relates to her initial claim of sexual battery and the second refers to another claim she made about a physical assault a few days later. . . . Police determined something just wasn’t right about the girl’s story – they couldn’t find any witnesses or video of the alleged incident despite it taking place in broad daylight.”