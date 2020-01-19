January 19, 2020

WHY ARE LEFTIST INSTITUTIONS SUCH CESSPITS OF MISOGYNY AND CORRUPTION? Grammy insiders say Deborah Dugan ousted over bombshell memo she sent to HR. “Insiders tell Page Six they suspect the Grammys fired its first-ever female boss in an attempt to silence her — after she wrote a bombshell memo alleging misconduct inside the organization, including sketchy voting practices, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest.” I was a member for over 15 years, but let my membership lapse. Nothing that’s happened since has caused me to regret that.