January 19, 2020

CANCEL CULTURE COMES FOR APU: Simpsons actor Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice Apu.

After 31 seasons (arguably 20 too many), isn’t it time for the show itself to be cancelled in the traditional TV industry sense of the word?

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:14 pm
