ADVERSARY TECHNOLOGY: Apple’s Siri says Israeli president is ‘President of the Zionist occupation state.’ I saw this on Facebook last night, and several of my friends confirmed it, though by the time I got there it had been “corrected.”

It’s a difficult world, where you can’t be sure that your devices actually work for you. In this case the weakness wasn’t Siri itself, but Siri’s reliance on the unreliable Wikipedia.