January 19, 2020

APPLE’S SIRI TELLS YOU ISRAEL IS A “ZIONIST OCCUPATION STATE“: As of 10am, only i24News and The Post-Millenial have covered this at all. Apple’s Siri scrapes Wikipedia for “answers” about public figures. So it appears that last night one of the SJW crusaders who call themselves Wikipedia editors decided to change the entry for Israeli President Rivlin as follows:

The entry was fixed about an hour after it was noticed. The Post-Millennial news blog dug into the story and asserts that the vandalism (not a “hack”) occurred in the SJW world of Wikipedia editors.

Not a word from “major” legacy media as of 10am. You can bet your bottom dollar if they called Nancy Pelosi a pedophile or called Oprah a drug addict, this would be a much more “important” story.

Yes, most of us know that usually only stupid people rely on Wikipedia as the central foundation for a theory or factual statement. Yet, others make a career of it. AOC used Wikipedia to smear Tucker Carlson’s The Daily Caller in public, relying on Wikipedia to slanderously describe the publication as “White Nationalist.” It’s not. Not even close. (Disclosure: I provide media law advice to TDC).

There ought to be a full investigation, but major legacy media is fixated on whether or not Prince Harry can continue to call himself “Prince.”