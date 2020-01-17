«
»

January 17, 2020

THIS WAS PREDICTED BY A LARGE NUMBER OF INSTAPUNDIT AND VODKAPUNDIT COMMENTERS: Now We Know Why VA Was Afraid of Violence at Gun Law Protest: Antifa’s Showing Up.

Pat yourselves on the back everyone, but not with your drawing hand.

Posted by Stephen Green at 4:07 pm
