LIKE EVERYTHING ELSE THE MODERN DEMOCRATIC PARTY TOUCHES, IT’S BEEN DEVALUED AND MADE PARTISAN: Roger Kimball: Impeachment is now just another bludgeon in the armory of political warfare. “The Democrats have been talking about impeaching Donald Trump from the day he was elected. As Rep. Al Green memorably put it back in 2018, ‘I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected.’ And we can’t have that, can we?”