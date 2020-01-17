January 17, 2020

REVIEW: Goop’s Netflix series: It’s so much worse than I expected and I can’t unsee it. “This review contains detailed information about the Netflix series the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow. If you plan to watch the show (please, don’t) and do not wish to know details in advance, this is not the review for you. Normally, we would refer to such information as ‘spoilers,’ but in our editorial opinion, nothing in this series is spoil-able.”

This is the most scathing review I’ve read since the New York Times wrote up Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen & Bar in a classic of the genre.