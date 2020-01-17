«
»

January 17, 2020

IT’S NOT US; IT’S YOU: Justin Amash’s Biggest Fiscally Conservative National Donors Are Abandoning His Re-election Bid. “Club for Growth and FreedomWorks cease supporting the congressman they’ve showered with awards.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:11 pm
