January 16, 2020

DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVES WITH BYLINES SEETH WHEN REPUBLICAN CALLS REPORTER DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVE WITH BYLINE: Journalists Rage After Arizona Republican Martha McSally Calls CNN Reporter a ‘Liberal Hack.’

But he’s one of the very few John McCain-approved CNN reporters!

Curiously, as Jim Treacher notes, CNN’s Jake Tapper “sat there like a big dope while Scott Israel blamed Dana Loesch for the failures of his own department. That was less shocking to you than a senator calling one of your pals a hack.”