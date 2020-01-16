January 16, 2020

YEP, YET ANOTHER ATTEMPT BY THE WOKESCOLDS — AKA WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS — TO KILL AN INSTITUTION, SKIN IT AND PRANCE AROUND IN ITS SKIN DEMANDING RESPECT: Romance Writers And The Bullying Woke Scolds.

One of the things I noticed is that they convince themselves that everyone respects them after. Even as we’re actively pelting them with (metaphoric) refuse. It’s an example of their “run to mommy” obsession. They think these institutions retain power after being skinsuited. Just yesterday someone threatened to denounce a bunch of us to SFWA for saying mean things about her. What she thinks an organization I no longer belong to and which has no power over me (or truthfully over anyone or anything) is going to do to me I don’t know. It’s like a kindergartener threatening me with his mommy. Or worse, a mommy threatening me with her kindergartner.