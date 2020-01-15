January 15, 2020

SEEMS ONLY FAIR. YOU WANT FAIRNESS, RIGHT? Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) Calls for Dem Presidential Candidates to Recuse Themselves from Senate Trial:

Today, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) gave the following statement regarding the participation of the four Senators running for president in the Senate impeachment trial:

“Tomorrow, one hundred United States Senators will be sworn in to serve in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Four of those Senators must recuse themselves for their unparalleled political interest in seeing this President removed from office. These four Democrats, Senators Bennet, Klobuchar, Sanders, and Warren, cannot sit in judgment of the very President they seek to replace. To participate in this trial would be a failure of the oath they took to be an ‘impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws’. Their presidential ambitions prohibit their ability to view this trial through an objective lens.” – Senator Marsha Blackburn