January 16, 2020

IT’S MINDBLOWING WHAT WE’VE BUILT DESPITE WASHINGTON’S BEST EFFORTS: We Are (Half) the World: What’s Your Real Worth, America?

A couple of years back, AEI’s Mark J. Perry put together a cool map renaming all 50 of our United States, if each one of them was an actual country of equivalent wealth (or GDP). Being the map freak Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Readers™ know me to be, someone brought Perry’s map to my attention a few weeks ago, and I immediately fell in love with it.

But I have to warn you: It only tells a small part of the story I’m going to tell you today.

As that sharp commenter said to me, the United States economy is like an entire world unto itself.