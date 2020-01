SHOULD BUT WON’T: The US government should stop demanding tech companies compromise on encryption.

Related: FBI reportedly accessed locked iPhone 11 Pro Max with GrayKey third party tool.

The Feds don’t seem to have much trouble breaking into devices when they have a warrant. So I’m forced to conclude that they want official backdoors built in — which opens everyone up to all kinds of easy attacks — to easily get into devices they don’t have a warrant.