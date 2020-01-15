January 15, 2020
WELL, I HOPE SO: Trump ‘broke the Chinese Communist Party’ with phase one trade deal, says Steve Bannon. It’s certainly weakened their position, and also let them realize that their position is weaker than they had thought.
